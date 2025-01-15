Kurtz and Walker Hit Milestones in Loss to Colorado: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech

ALBANY, NY - It was another roller coaster game for the Albany FireWolves as they fell to the Colorado Mammoth on the road, but several FireWolves hit career milestones and continue to climb the scoring charts in the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

Let's go By The Numbers Presented By StoredTech and look at some of the key numbers from this past weekend's game.

Career High 7 Goals By Tye Kurtz

Kurtz celebrated his birthday the night before the game and must have had his birthday wish come true as he scored a career high 7 goals against the Mammoth. He finished the night with a total of 9 points (7g, 2a). His 7 goals outdid his 6-goal performance from the 2023-2024 season against Buffalo. Kurtz could not miss as he scored in a variety of ways. His highlight reel included a no look backhand shot, a dunk from behind the net, and several well placed outside shots. Kurtz has been a consistent scoring presence for the FireWolves this season, but showed how he can explode for a big game.

Career High 7 Assists By Ethan Walker

Walker is the de facto leader of the FireWolves offense and although he didn't score a goal against Colorado, he was the facilitator for his teammates as he finished the game with a career-high 7 assists. Walker can do a little bit of everything whether it is scoring or threading passes through the opposing defenses. His passing is silky smooth and he was extra dangerous against Colorado as he assisted on all 4 of the FireWolves power play goals in the game.

7 Points By Alex Simmons

The FireWolves leading scorer continues to be Alex Simmons as he contributed 7 points (3g, 4a) in the game against Colorado which brings him to 34 points (12g, 22a) on the season. Simmons sits tied at #8 in scoring in the NLL and has been exciting to watch through the team's first six games. This is the ninth time in his young career that he has scored 7 points or more. Simmons' ability to score from anywhere and convert plays when there seems to be nothing there make him unpredictable to cover. He will be a key part of the FireWolves success all season.

