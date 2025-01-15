Defensive Work Pays Dividends as Warriors Thrive in Transition

January 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

There's an adage in sports that in a game if you focus on playing good defence, the offence will come.

Through the first four games of the 2025 NLL season, the Vancouver Warriors' defence has showcased their ability to turn defensive stops into transition goals. This has been a key part of their early success, with two of their defenders - Owen Grant and Reid Bowering - among the team's top five goal scorers, helping the Warriors in more ways than just keeping opponents off the scoreboard.

As a whole the defence has been capitalizing in transition, scoring 13 of the Warriors' 42 goals.

Grant has six goals so far this season and leads the defensive group with nine points (6G, 3A) while shooting at an efficient 43%. Bowering has four goals and seven points (4G, 3A), boasts a shooting percentage of 44%. Defenceman Jeff Cornwall has chipped in two goals and second-year defender Brayden Laity scored a single. This two-way play has turned them into key weapons for Vancouver.

Beyond the offensive numbers, the group has picked up 146 loose balls and blocked 36 shots. Warriors' General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky says the transition goals are a collective effort from the defensive group including the goaltender.

"I think it's a couple of things: Walshy stopping the ball, he has a really good first pass out of his own end, which really starts transition, and I think our guys are getting in front of a lot of shots, blocking shots, which puts the ball on the turf a little closer to the opposition's net," said Malawsky. "We're really good at picking up loose balls in our own end and getting the ball up real fast. We've got those young guys who can get up the floor quickly."

The importance of having defencemen who can push the ball up the floor without hesitation is clear. The Warriors have emphasized playing honest, physical defence, which has naturally created more transition opportunities.

"A big thing for us is defend first, run second" Malawsky explained. "Guys like Reid and Owen have been playing honest defence, finishing their checks. That trust in their defence translates to transition chances when the opportunity is there."

Both Grant and Bowering have excelled in key defensive roles, typically playing high in the defensive system where they can force pressure and defend the pick-and-roll. This positioning allows them to be among the first players out of their own zone when a transition opportunity arises.

"We're getting good quality opportunities and Curt's given us the green light a lot of times to push it, which is always nice to have that confidence from your coach to make some plays as a d-guy or transition player. The right opportunities have shown up and we're taking advantage of them this year," Bowering said.

Grant and Bowering finished last season with 14 points each, shooting around 28-29%. This year, however, their defence has opened up more transition opportunities, allowing them to capitalize offensively at a much higher rate.

"Their execution has been excellent and they're very good at reading the play," Malawsky said. "Reid especially for loose balls and OG knowing when to attack an offensive player or when he can get out of his own end when the time is right. They're smart players, and transitional players that each team needs, and that's a skill set that we covet."

Both defencemen have improved their games over last season. In his second season, Grant has been more physical and has improved his timing and ability to mirror sticks. His shooting ability given his size and unique release make him a difficult player to stop.

"Owen's really efficient when he's in on the goalie. He's got a very unique release where he can twist the ball, he can put it far side, short side, his release point is really tough for the goaltenders to track," Malawsky said.

Bowering is in his fourth season and continues to be fearless going into any scrum and being able to come out with the ball. Bowering played attack at Drexel University which has helped him pick his spots on the run and has led to some highlight reel assists - one of those assists was to Keegan Bal's against the San Diego Seals.

"He's a very powerful runner who's physical and he's got great finish. Reid's got that timing and the ability to feather it in and he's able to put it right on Keegan's stick and give him that time and space needed to go score the goal. Being able to get your elbows up and hit that pass on the run, especially under pressure, is an elite play by Reider," Malawsky said of Bowering's assist.

While individual skills have played a big role, the team's conditioning and commitment to transition play have been equally important. Both Grant and Bowering possess impressive endurance, allowing them to play extended shifts without slowing down.

"They have huge engines," Malawsky said. "They don't seem to get tired and that's a testament to their fitness and preparation."

Bowering says interval training with Warriors' Strength and Conditioning Coach Matt Holtzmann helps with his endurance. In addition to their workouts on the turf, he likes to get more cardio in by cross training - playing soccer, basketball and spike ball.

Transition goals have been important for the Warriors, particularly in tight games.

"They're massive. Five-on-five offence is one of the toughest areas to score," Malawsky noted. "If you can get three goals on the power play and two or three in transition, and six or seven goals at five-on-five, then you're in the 12 to 13-goal range. You don't want to rely on transition goals, but they're part of our team concept to put the ball in the net."

Bowering wants to continue to contribute on both ends of the floor as the season goes on. With their defensive awareness, athleticism, and offensive instincts, they've become pivotal players in Vancouver's push for a successful season.

"I just want to keep taking care of business; playing defence first and then taking advantage of opportunities when they come up," Bowering said. "We have a process that we've been talking about so it's really just sticking to that and not getting too high or too low. We can't worry about the outcome but focus on what we need to do to have a good game."

As the season progresses, the Warriors' defensive core looks to create transition opportunities. With Grant and Bowering leading the charge, Vancouver's ability to turn defence into offence will remain a key factor in their quest for success.

