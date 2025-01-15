Player Transactions
January 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have removed the Practice Player Tag on Jackson Webster and have retained him on the Active Roster.
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Dylan Kinnear from the Active Roster.
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Marshal King on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Max Wayne to the Practice Player List.
