Philadelphia Wings Announce Date and Time Change for Upcoming Home Game

January 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







PHILADELPHIA (January 14, 2025) - Due to the NFL playoff schedule, the Philadelphia Wings game against the Vancouver Warriors originally scheduled for Sunday, January 19 at 6PM will now be held on Monday, January 20 at 5PM at Wells Fargo Center. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date.

