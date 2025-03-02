Desert Dogs Lose Defensive Battle in Vegas

March 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs inability to score on offense led to the 9-5 loss against the Halifax Thunderbirds. The game was filled with firsts as Josh Jackson got his first goal of the year and Holden Cattoni recorded his first goal and assist as a Desert Dogs. Las Vegas goalie Landon Kells stopped 47 in the loss but gave his team a chance throughout the game.

The Halifax Thunderbirds opened the scoring more than halfway through the first period and added another goal shortly after, with a shot that barely trickled past Kells. Despite conceding twice, Kells made 19 saves in the first period to keep his team in the game.

Early in the second quarter, Jackson broke away from the Thunderbirds' defense and scored unassisted with a shot over the goalie- his first goal of the season. However, Halifax quickly regained their two-goal lead with a five-hole shot past Kells. The Thunderbirds capitalized on an odd-man rush, adding another goal to extend their lead. After a low-scoring first half, Halifax led the Desert Dogs 4-1.

Cole Kirst, the brother of Desert Dogs captain Connor Kirst, struck first in the third quarter to widen Halifax's lead. Kells made a crucial penalty shot save to keep the game within reach. Building on that momentum, the newest Desert Dog, Holden Cattoni, fired a missile of a shot past the Halifax netminder, marking his first goal and point with the team. However, Halifax quickly responded with a long-range snipe that beat Kells on the short side. Immediately after winning the ensuing faceoff, the Thunderbirds struck again for another quick goal. With just 0.1 seconds left on the clock, Jonathan Donville fired a shot from the top of the zone, cutting the deficit to 7-3 at the end of the quarter. Cattoni recorded assist on Donville's goal.

Cattoni scored a power-play goal halfway through the fourth quarter, cutting into the

Thunderbirds' lead. It marked his second goal of the night. However, Halifax responded immediately with a power-play goal of their own. Brandon Goodwin tried to ignite a late comeback with a transition goal, but the Thunderbirds sealed the game with an empty netter, securing a 9-5 victory.

The Desert Dogs will remain at home for their next matchup against the Rochester Knighthawks on March 7 at 7:30 p.m. PST. It will be Boots & Brews Country Night, so you won't want to miss the action.

