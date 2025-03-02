Seals Trade Jackson to Albany

March 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The San Diego Seals have traded forward Kyle Jackson to Albany for a pair of draft picks, the team announced today.

In return, the Seals received the FireWolves fourth-round pick in the 2025 NLL Draft and their second-round pick in 2026.

"We want to thank Kyle for his contributions to the Seals," said General Manager and Head Coach Patrick Merrill. "Decisions like this are always tough, but as we look toward the future and bolstering our roster with young talent, it felt like the right time to make the move. We know Kyle's a great talent and we wish him nothing but the best in Albany."

Jackson originally joined the Seals prior to the 2023-24 season and he made an immediate impact, scoring 15 goals and registering 20 assists. The 31-year-old native of Sarnia in Ontario, Canada played in eight games for the Seals this season, scoring eight goals and tallying 17 assists.

