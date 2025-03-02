Mammoth Improve to 7-5 Via 11-8 Win Over Calgary Roughnecks

March 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth secured an 11-8 win over the Calgary Roughnecks Saturday night, improving to 7-5 on the season as the league's March to May playoff push began.

9,876 fans packed the (lower) bowl inside Ball Arena on Grateful Dead Night as vibes were high at the LOUD HOUSE. Treated to quite the show, all was right with the world when all was said and done.

Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward stopped 49-of-57 shots faced as he became just the eighth goaltender all-time to amass 80 career wins. Ward also surpassed netminder Dallas Eliuk in the all-time save rankings, now sitting with the sixth-most to his name in NLL history at 6,363.

Stepping in as a late, fifth man to the turf, Mammoth forward Will Malcom received a high pass from fellow lefty Connor Robinson and launched a long-range bid past Calgary goaltender Nick Rose to get Colorado a lead 5:46 into the opening quarter.

Doubling down as some early momentum began to build, "Liger" Eli McLaughlin quickly made it 2-0 a mere 48 seconds later. Operating from space as well, the lefty stepped around his defender and slung a slick one past Rose, his 20th of the season.

This time launching a saucy side-armed effort on net, McLaughlin managed his second conversion in less than a minute as Colorado's offense was BUZZING.

Cutting to the middle of the pack, Mammoth forward Thomas Vela netted his fifth on the year as the good guys continued to rack up some goals.

Back in the lineup after serving most of the season as a healthy scratch, forward Tyson Gibson stepped up in a big way, slinging a fifth-straight conversion past Rose as Colorado put the finishing touches on their 5-0 lead to close out the quarter.

What a difference one week can make, as the Burgundy Boys seemed to have put their last decision against Las Vegas in the rearview, looking like quite the different squad inside the LOUD HOUSE Saturday evening.

Ward stopped all 10 shots he faced in the opening 15. Rose, after being acquired by Calgary during a mid-week blockbuster swap with the Toronto Rock, stopped 17-of-22 as the Mammoth were peppering the former Rock netminder early and often.

Needing nearly 18 minutes to crack the scoresheet, Calgary got on the board courtesy of a veteran known as "Superman" Curtis Dickson. Using some moves to gain some separation, he beat Ward to bring the Roughnecks back within four three minutes into quarter two.

Just under five minutes later, Calgary scorer Tyler Pace made it two in a row for the visiting contingent. Allotted some space at the top of the key, he stutter-stepped his way toward the crease before pulling up and burying his 14th marker of the campaign.

Dane Dobbie was attempting to ruffle some feathers throughout the second but Colorado wasn't falling for his antics this early. No. 44 has been known to enjoy some quality performances in Denver over the years, but had zero points to his name so far.

As soon as the squad was finished killing a 5-on-4 look, Will Malcom slammed home his second of the night as the good guys regained a four-goal advantage. More importantly, the LOUD HOUSE was rocking once more on Grateful Dead Night, as the party resumed.

Collecting a CK40 rebound which hit Rose's glove, Flyin' Ryan Lee scooted his caboose across the crease and instantly threw the rock back on cage, beating Rose while posing a 7-2 game with less than two to play in the first half.

After scoring just seven total goals during their last outing, Colorado produced seven markers throughout the opening 30 as the LOUD HOUSE was vibing.

Fresh out of the break, Tanner Cook only needed 95 seconds to establish some momentum for Calgary. Leezer, however, wasn't having it - as he rolled to his right and fired a saucy snipe from afar, his second of the night, as the Mammoth were back in front by eight less than a minute later.

Deciding to have a quarter, Cook notched his second in five minutes as a resilient Roughnecks' group battled back, now down 8-4.

Becoming the first player on the night to finish a hat trick effort, Liger dipped, ducked and dodged his way to the crease before beating an awaiting Rose as the LOUD HOUSE exploded in approval.

Six and a half minutes of scoreless play occurred - but with some penalties thrown in there - it was still a pretty eventful stretch. But when Vela netted his second of the night, vibes were even higher as the lefty stepped up once again. Bringing just four goals on the season into Saturday's showdown, the Burnaby, B.C. native doubled down in epic fashion as Colorado was ahead up, 10-4.

Following a bit of rough play, Dickson logged his second of the contest during some 4-on-4 action as Calgary climbed back within five with 26 seconds remaining in the third.

Representing the first goal of the fourth session, Cook completed a hat trick of his own as the Roughnecks were finding their stride as the evening progressed. Back within four with 10 to play, Calgary was down 10-6.

Three-straight for the visitors and suddenly the Roughnecks were within striking distance, down three after Pace beat Ward to secure his second of the game exactly one minute later.

Restoring the roar inside Ball Arena once more, McLaughlin put on a dodging clinic, dancing around two different opponents before flying his way to the crease and beating Rose. A bit more comfortable of a cushion, Colorado was up four with five to play.

Late in the fourth quarter, Ward turned away a Dobbie attempt to log the 6,357th of his career, now ranked No. 6 all-time.

Of course, Dobbie would cash in on his next attempt to raise the drama, bringing Calgary within three with less than two minutes to play.

But that would serve as the final goal of the game, as Colorado captured an 11-8 win to improve to 7-5 on the season. Welcome to the rivalry, Rosey!

Ryan Lee paced Mammoth scorers with seven points (2g, 5a), while Eli McLaughlin (4g, 1a), Thomas Vela (2g, 1a), Will Malcom (2g, 1a), and Tyson Gibson (1g, 2a) rounded out scoring efforts.

Set to endure a bye next weekend, the team will then hit the road for three-consecutive east coast road trips before returning to the LOUD HOUSE April 5 for a duel with the Buffalo Bandits.

Limited Tickets remain for the Mammoth's Rumble at the Loud House matchup, so be sure to lock yours in and get ready to TUSK UP!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.