Wings Players Lead Harlem Globetrotters to Victory on a One-Day Contract

March 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







Today, Philadelphia Wings players Deacan Knott and Sam LeClair swapped out their lacrosse balls for a basketball and joined the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters on one-day contracts during the team's stop in Philadelphia. With Deacan and Sam's help, the Globetrotters maintained their perfect record against the Washington Generals at Wells Fargo Center.

Deacan and Sam will be back at Wells Fargo Center on turf next Saturday March 8 as the Wings return home to face off against the Albany FireWolves. Learn more at wingslax.com.

