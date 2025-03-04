Desert Dogs And Knighthawks Go To Battle In Vegas

LAS VEGAS - The final home stretch for the Desert Dogs (3-9) is underway, with only three home games remaining. The Dogs will face the Rochester Knighthawks (6-7) for the second time this season, but this time, the Knighthawks will travel to Vegas on Friday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. PST.

The first matchup between these teams took place back in Week 1, with Rochester securing a 14-12 victory on Nov. 30, 2024. It was a back-and-forth battle, with Desert Dogs' Jonathan Donville and Jack Hannah each recording six points. However, they were outdone by Knighthawks' Connor Fields, who had a 10-point night, including the game-winning goal.

The Desert Dogs lead the all-time series 2-1 over the Knighthawks. Every game in the series has been a thriller, and Friday's matchup promises to be no different.

LAST GAME NOTES:

In Week 14, the Desert Dogs fell in a hard-fought battle against the Halifax Thunderbirds, losing 9-5. In his Desert Dogs debut, Holden Cattoni led the way with three points, recording one goal and two assists. Josh Jackson also netted his first goal of the season.

This marked the first game of the year in which Jack Hannah was unable to find the back of the net. Meanwhile, goalie Landon Kells was outstanding, stopping 52 shots and keeping Las Vegas in the fight until the end.

OPPOSITION UPDATE:

The Rochester Knighthawks currently sit in seventh place in the NLL but are riding a two-game winning streak. Their latest victory came on Feb. 28, when they defeated the Albany FireWolves 14-7.

Rochester boasts the league's top player in Connor Fields, who leads the NLL with 84 points. He ranks sixth in goals (27) and third in assists (57). Additionally, Ryan Lanchbury is a key playmaker, sitting second in the league with 59 assists and fifth overall in points.

The Knighthawks thrive on long scoring runs, often taking control of games in dominant fashion. To come out on top, the Desert Dogs must remain focused for the full 60 minutes and prevent Rochester from building momentum.

MILESTONES:

Jack Hannah needs 11 goals to hit 100 career NLL goals

LVDD POINT LEADERS:

#24 Holden Cattoni: 63 points (23G, 40A), 3 points (1G, 2A) as a Desert Dog

#33 Jack Hannah: 62 points (27G, 35A)

#3 Jonathan Donville: 51 points (13G, 38A)

#21 Casey Jackson: 35 points (19G, 16A)

#67 Kyle Killen: 29 points (12G, 17A)

