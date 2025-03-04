Seals Host Vancouver on Stick up for a Cure Night

March 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







Fresh off a bye after a grueling four-game stretch in February, the San Diego Seals will return to Pechanga Arena this Friday night, March 7, to take on the Vancouver Warriors at 7:30 p.m. It's a pivotal matchup for both teams as they come in tied for eighth in the National Lacrosse League at 5-6 with just seven games remaining. Only the top eight teams qualify for the NLL playoffs.

It's also a highly-anticipated game as the Seals look to avenge an 11-9 loss at Vancouver in Week 7.

Adding to the excitement, Friday night is Stick Up for a Cure Night, presented by Rady Children's Hospital. It's the team's annual Cancer Awareness Night contest. As part of the team's partnership with Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, players will wear custom jerseys featuring the names of individuals who have been impacted by cancer. Proceeds from Stick Up for a Cure benefit the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children's.

The Warriors also come in off a much-needed bye after playing eight straight weeks dating back to their Jan. 10 matchup against the Seals. During that stretch, they went just 3-5 and come in having lost three of their last four with the lone victory a 12-8 win on Feb. 14 over the 3-9 Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

The Seals will have to contend with one of the League's top defensive teams on Friday night. Vancouver comes in having allowed just 107 goals on the season, second-fewest in the League. Transition player Owen Grant ranks third in the NLL in blocked shots (19) and he's tied for fourth in caused turnovers (20), while defenseman Ryan Dilks' 24 caused turnovers are second-most in the League. Offensively, veteran forward Keegan Bal, who scored a game-high six goals in the Week 6 Seals-Warriors matchup, leads Vancouver with 59 points on 23 goals and 36 assists.

Seals-Warriors Head-to-Head: All-time the Seals and Warriors have faced off 12 times and the Seals hold an 8-4 series edge. The Seals have won four of the last five in the series and they're 5-2 in games played at Pechanga Arena.

Broadcast Information: For those unable to make it to Pechanga Arena on Friday night, the Seals-Warriors game will be televised locally in San Diego on KUSI-TV and streamed to a global audience on ESPN+.

