Rookies Impress & Simmons Hits Milestone: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech

ALBANY, NY - This past Saturday at Blue Cross Arena, the Albany FireWolves mounted a late game comeback against the Rochester Knighthawks but ultimately fell to their New York State rivals.

Let's go By The Numbers Presented By StoredTech and look at some of the key numbers from this past weekend's game. View game stats here: ALBANY VS ROCHESTER

9 LBS, 3 CTS, & 2 PTS BY WILL JOHANSEN

One FireWolves player who made an impact all over the floor was rookie Will Johansen whose stat line of 9 loose balls, 3 caused turnovers, and 2 points (1g, 1a) was a bright spot in the game. Johansen is tenth in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) in loose balls which is impressive as a non-faceoff man and especially as a first-year player. His 14 caused turnovers lead the FireWolves as he is a pest for opposing offensive players with his timely checks and aggressive defense. The Victoria, BC native has sparked scoring chances in transition all season and his goal against Rochester was a crucial one to get them back in the game. Johansen is having a great season and will surely be a finalist for rookie of the year if he continues to have games like this.

100 CAREER ASSISTS BY ALEX SIMMONS

It took Alex Simmons 30 regular season games to reach 100 assists in his career as he dished out 3 assists against Rochester to now have 101 career assists. That is an average of 3 assists per game which is an incredible pace. Simmons is known for his jaw dropping goal scoring, but he has stepped up his game as a facilitator this season with more attention being put on him by opposing defenses. His playmaking ability allows the FireWolves to always have a chance to make a run. Albany will need Simmons to continue his point production to secure more wins in the back end of the season.

43 POINTS BY DYSON WILLIAMS LEADS ALL ROOKIES

Rookie Dyson Williams is proving why he was a #1 draft pick with his 3 goals and 1 assist against the Knighthawks pushing him into the lead of rookie scoring at 43 points. Williams has become a big part of the FireWolves offense and has shown that he can explode for big games. Against Rochester, his goals came in a variety of ways. His first was a dip and dunk on the crease, his second was an on the run rocket as he came off the bench in transition, and his third was a great step-down shot on the power play. If Williams can continue this scoring pace, he will be a front runner for rookie of the year alongside Johansen.

Next up for the FireWolves is another road trip to face the Philadelphia Wings on Saturday, March 8 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The FireWolves next home game is on Saturday, March 15 at MVP Arena for Marvel Super Hero Night.

Get tickets now for Marvel Super Hero Night! Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

