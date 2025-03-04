Knighthawks Acquire McCulley from Vancouver

March 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey announced today that the team has acquired forward Brad McCulley from the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NLL Entry Draft as well as a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, pending league approval.

McCulley, 28, has yet to make his season debut with Vancouver after being a midseason acquisition by the Warriors in 2023-24. After appearing in three games to open the season with the Buffalo Bandits, McCulley was dealt to Vancouver on Jan. 11 2024, where he would close out the campaign with 16 points (6+10) and 26 loose ball recoveries in 13 games for the Warriors.

A native of Victoria, British Columbia, McCulley has appeared in 36 career NLL games with Vancouver and Buffalo, totaling 56 points (20+36) and 64 loose ball recoveries. McCulley also contributed six points (3+3) in three playoff games to help the Bandits claim the 2023 NLL Championship.

McCulley was originally a first-round selection (9th overall) of the Bandits in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward played three seasons at the collegiate level at Robert Morris University, where he finished sixth on the team in goals in each of his final two seasons and was a four-time NEC Academic Honor Roll recipient (2017-2020).

McCulley has also been a member of the Western Lacrosse Association's (WLA) Victoria Shamrocks since 2022, having amassed 38 points (25+13) in 23 games. He made his WLA debut in 2019 for the Langley Thunder, leading the team in scoring with 37 points while recording 20 goals in 18 games as a rookie.

In 2016, McCulley earned Rookie of the Year honors for both the Victoria Junior Shamrocks and the British Columbia Junior 'A' Lacrosse League. The year prior, he was named the Provincial Tournament MVP in addition to garnering team MVP honors while leading Victoria to a Provincial Championship in 2015.

Rochester seeks its third straight win on Friday, March 7 when they visit the Las Vegas Desert Dogs for the only time this season.

