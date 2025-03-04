Player Transactions

The Toronto Rock have signed Gavin Thibeault to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have traded Brad McCulley to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their sixth round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft.

