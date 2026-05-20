Derek the Menace

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders YouTube Video







Note to self: Never get on Derek Roberson's bad side Ã°Å¸ââ¬

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United Football League Stories from May 20, 2026

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