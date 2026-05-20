Derek the Menace
Published on May 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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Note to self: Never get on Derek Roberson's bad side Ã°Å¸ââ¬
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The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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