UFL DC Defenders

Derek the Menace

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video


Note to self: Never get on Derek Roberson's bad side Ã°Å¸ââ¬

#ufl #highlights #football

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United Football League Stories from May 20, 2026


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