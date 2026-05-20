United Football League Announces Week Eight Players of the Week

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Quarterback Jack Plummer of the Orlando Storm, linebacker Tae Crowder of the Birmingham Stallions, and kicker Tanner Brown of the Louisville Kings have been named United Football League Players of the Week after standout performances in Week Eight.

Offense: QB, Jack Plummer, Orlando Storm

Quarterback Jack Plummer accounted for 308 total yards and two touchdowns in Orlando's victory, completing 24-of-36 passes for 238 yards while adding 70 rushing yards on four carries. His 71-yard touchdown run marked the longest rush in the UFL this season and helped propel Orlando to become the first team in the league to clinch a playoff berth. Plummer currently leads the league in total offense with 1,884 yards.

Defense: LB, Tae Crowder, Birmingham Stallions

Linebacker Tae Crowder led a dominant Birmingham defensive effort in the Stallions' 14-3 victory over Columbus, recording 11 total tackles, including six solo stops, along with two tackles for loss, an interception, and a pass breakup. Crowder anchored a unit that held the Aviators to just a field goal in a defensive showdown. Despite missing a week due to injury, Crowder still leads the UFL in tackles with 64, including 32 solo.

Special Teams: K, Tanner Brown, Louisville Kings

Kicker Tanner Brown connected on all four of his field goal attempts, including a 60-yarder worth four points, in Louisville's 33-30 victory over D.C. Brown became just the second kicker in the UFL this season to convert a four-point field goal (60+ yards) and added two extra points in the win, which marked Louisville's first home victory of the year. All 15 of his points were critical with the Kings winning by three points. Brown currently leads the league with 82 points and his 22 made field goals on the season have tied the UFL single-season record.







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