Dennis Dazzles in Boulders Win over Aigles

August 7, 2023 - Frontier League (FL)







POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders were glad to have Austin Dennis back in the lineup on Sunday.

Dennis, who made his season debut on July 27 after starting the year on the injured list while recovering from offseason surgery, drove in a run and made a spectacular diving catch in center field during a 9-5 series-clinching win over the Trois-Rivieres Aigles at Clover Stadium.

Hitting out of the leadoff spot, Dennis set the tone for the rest of his teammates. The first five Boulders hitters each recorded multiple hits and went a combined 12 for 22 with seven RBI and five runs scored.

The Aigles took an early lead in the top of the first inning, courtesy of Steve Brown's home run to left field, bringing in Dalton Combs. The Boulders responded swiftly in the bottom half of the inning, tying the game on RBI singles by Thomas Walraven and Tucker Nathans.

Joe DeLuca gave the Boulders a lead in the second inning on a towering solo home run onto the concourse level in right field.

Trois-Rivieres attempted to make a comeback in the fourth inning, but Dennis' diving grab in the field prevented further damage, preserving the Boulders' lead. New York tacked on two more runs in the bottom half of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Dennis and an RBI single by Patrick Kivlehan.

Trois-Rivieres scored two runs in the top of the fifth, but failed to re-take the lead after stranding two runners on base. The Boulders continued their offensive onslaught in the sixth inning, with Chris Kwitzer's sharp single to left field, driving in Thomas Walraven. New York added two more runs in the eighth inning to end the offensive eruption.

Nathans and Kivlehan each recorded three hits in the win. Dennis, Walraven, Kwitzer and Giovanni Garbella each had two hits. Kivlehan and Walraven each drove in a pair of runs for New York.

With the series win Sunday, New York (39-30) will look to keep the train rolling into Tuesday's matchup against the second place Tri-City Valleycats (45-27) at 11 a.m. at Clover Stadium. To purchase tickets, value packs and more, head to the Boulders' website at www.nyboulders.com.

