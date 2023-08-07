Wild Things RHP Dariel Fregio Named FL Pitcher of the Week

Washington Wild Things pitcher Dariel Fregio

WASHINGTON, Pa. - For the first time since 2021, the Frontier League has tabbed a Washington Wild Thing as the league's Pitcher of the Week. It's Washington's second weekly honor this season from the league as Dariel Fregio has been tabbed the Pitcher of the Week. Tristan Peterson was Player of the Week in early July.

Washington's last Pitcher of the Week was Ryan Hennen, who posted a nine-inning shutout with two hits allowed and eight strikeouts at Lake Erie Friday, August 20, 2021, which earned him his ninth win of that season.

Fregio logged eight scoreless outings against the West-leading Gateway Grizzlies Friday night is his only outing of the week. In the game, Fregio allowed just three hits, two of which came in the eighth inning. He walked two and fanned six, one off a career-high (seven, set July 23 at Windy City).

The work was in Fregio's fifth professional start and it earned him his second victory, moving him to 2-1 on the season. It was also his second quality start of his still-young pro career. His first earned him his first win July 18 against Trois-Rivieres. He went seven and allowed one run in that start.

What made the outing more impressive was doing it against Gateway, a lineup that entered the series first in batting average and on-base percentage in the Frontier League.

Washington won the game Friday night 3-0 and ended up taking the series over the Grizzlies with a win Sunday in a rubber game.

Fregio's next start is slated for this week in Avon, Ohio against the Lake Erie Crushers. The series begins Tuesday, August 8, at 7:05 p.m.

