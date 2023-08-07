Chris Kwitzer Named Frontier League Player of the Week

August 7, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







POMONA, NY - New York Boulders utilityman Chris Kwitzer has been named the Frontier League Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is the second weekly honor for a Boulders player this season.

Kwitzer, who led the league in RBI last season, went on a tear this past week. The left-handed slugger batted .455 (10 for 22) with two home runs, nine RBI, and five runs scored in five games. Kwitzer also had a .520 on-base percentage, .909 slugging percentage, and did not record an error in the field.

Kwitzer was named an alternate for the Frontier League All-Star Game this year and won the outfield throwing contest at the skills competition during the all-star festivities. The Buffalo, NY native currently ranks 15th in the league with a .321 batting average and is batting a team-high .335 since the start of June.

The Boulders will recognize Kwitzer for his honor prior to their next game Tuesday, when they host the Tri-City ValleyCats at 11 a.m. at Clover Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.