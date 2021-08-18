Delmarva Shorebirds Adley Rutschman Bobblehead Giveaway Update

Due to shipping issues, the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Friday, August 20, 2021 will receive a voucher for a Shorebirds Adley Rutschman Bobblehead presented by Perdue that fans can be redeem in order to pick up their bobblehead at a later date to be determined. In addition, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free ticket voucher for any future 2021 Shorebirds Sunday - Thursday game date.

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to pick up the physical Adley Rutschman bobblehead on Friday due to shipping issues and the Shorebirds will reach out with separate communication when the bobbleheads are available for pick up at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

"Unfortunately, we are not going to be able to pass out the bobbleheads like we originally planned on Friday, but we are still committed to ensuring the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Friday receive a Adley Rutschman Bobblehead albeit later than expected," said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "We thank everyone for their patience and support and we look forward to seeing everyone this week!"

For more information on when you can redeem your voucher in exchange for a Shorebirds Adley Rutschman Bobblehead presented by Perdue, please stay tuned to Shorebirds social media, theshorebirds.com, and subscribe to the Shorebirds Bird Word Newsletter.

If you have any questions, please contact the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112 or email the Shorebirds at info@theshorebirds.com.

Please note: All fans who want to receive a Adley Rutschman Bobblehead must have a voucher that will be handed out to the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Friday, August 20 to be redeemed at a later date to be determined.

Upcoming Promotions for

Homestand #9 THIS WEEK!

The Shorebirds are home for another full week of fun and we want YOU to join us for an awesome lineup of promotions and to cheer on your Shorebirds! Make sure you buy YOUR tickets online in advance to ensure you have seats to the games you want to attend and check out the ninth homestands promotions below!

To learn more, please click here or visit theshorebirds.com.

