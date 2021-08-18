'Birds Pitching Stifles FredNats

August 18, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD - Thanks to another dominant outing from a collection of five pitchers, the Delmarva Shorebirds picked up their second win in a row over the Fredericksburg Nationals, 3-1, on Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

For the second straight night, arms ruled the first third of the game, as Ty Blach and Jensen Elliott combined for three shutout frames to start the night for the Shorebirds (50-42) while the Nationals (33-59) got three scoreless from Michael Cuevas.

The Shorebirds finally broke the ice in the fourth. Colton Cowser lashed a single to start the frame with Coby Mayo then ripping a base hit before Jacob Teter followed with a walk. Two outs later, Connor Pavolony drew another free pass to force Cowser home and put Delmarva ahead 1-0.

Later in the sixth, Teter walked to open the frame and one out later Billy Cook walked. After a strikeout, Mason Janvrin lined a single to right to load the bases. Darell Hernaiz came through with a frozen rope single to left, scoring two, and making it 3-0.

The Delmarva pitching staff continued to hold serve bringing a shutout into the ninth. The Nationals rallied to load the bases to start the inning however and plated a run on a double play before finally conceding as Rickey Ramirez induced a groundout to end the game.

Jensen Elliott (3-1) earned the win for Delmarva with four shutout innings of relief, allowing three hits without walking a batter.

Michael Cuevas (1-5) was hung with the loss for the Nationals after allowing one run in 4.1 innings on three hits and four walks, striking out three.

Ramirez collected his second save of the year for Delmarva, allowing one run in the ninth on one hit and one walk.

The only position player still active from Delmarva's opening night roster, Hernaiz finished 2-for-3 with two driven in plus a walk.

The Shorebirds will try to make it three in a row against the Nationals on Thursday, August 18. Shane Davis (4-5, 6.55) toes the rubber for the Shorebirds against Gilberto Chu (2-0, 2.34) for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and Fox Sports 960 AM with Sam Jellinek on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.