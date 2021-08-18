10 Hits Not Enough for Kannapolis in 4-3 Loss

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - After out-hitting the Down East Wood Ducks for the second night in a row, the Cannon Ballers drop Wednesday night's game 4-3, with four players collecting multi-hit games.

After Martin Carrasco (L, 1-5) worked a three-up three-down top of the first frame on the bump, the Cannon Ballers got on the board early using some power from their middle infielder, Samil Polanco. On a 1-0 pitch against John Matthews (W, 3-4), the Dominican Republic native cranked a 403-foot home run to right-center field, giving Carrasco and the Ballers an early lead.

One inning later, Keyber Rodriguez collected his first of two hits on the night with a sharp ground ball through the left side after a six-pitch at-bat. After a walk to Cristian Inoa and a punchout to sit down Angel Aponte, Carrasco allowed a three-run homer to Alejandro Osuna (4) on the first pitch of his at-bat, catapulting the Woodies ahead of the Ballers, 3-1.

The Cannon Ballers threatened in the second and fourth innings thanks to hits from Chase Krogman (3-for-4) and others, but failed to bring in runners in scoring position against Down East's Matthews. The right-handed pitcher from Punxsutawney, PA used six of his nine strikeouts in just the second and fourth innings combined to hold off the fighting Cannon Ballers

However, in the fifth, the Ballers jumped on Matthews. Polanco tripled (3) with one out after a nine-pitch at-bat, setting up a prime opportunity for team-leading hitter Harvin Mendoza. On the first pitch of his at-bat, Mendoza slapped a line-drive single up the middle to score Polanco and cut the lead in half, now 4-2.

After Mendoza's RBI single, Misael Gonzalez squeaked a ball through the right side of the infield, allowing the hot-hitting Krogman to step up to the plate with two ducks on the pond. On the third pitch of his at-bat, the Missouri native collected his third hit of the day on a soft line drive to left field, helping pull Kannapolis within one run.

Still clinging onto a one-run lead, the Woodies turned to Connor Sechler (H, 1) and Eudrys Manon (S, 2) to close the door on Kannapolis, with both bullpen arms collecting four punchouts over the last four innings of action at Atrium Health Ballpark. The Ballers did not record a hit after Krogman's single in the fifth inning.

Hunter Speer received the first call out of the bullpen from manager Guillermo Quiroz, as the Kannapolis righty worked around two walks to leave both runners stranded in the sixth. Garvin Alston pitched two solid innings in relief without allowing a hit, including recording two strikeouts. 2021 post-draft signee Kohl Simas continued his stellar start to his K-Town career, striking out the side in the ninth inning on just 15 pitches.

The Ballers will hand the ball over to RHP Jesus Valles (3-3, 5.57 ERA) for Thursday's showdown with the Down East Wood Ducks at 7:00 p.m. The Woodies have not yet decided on a starting pitcher for tomorrow's game.

