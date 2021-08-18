10 Hits Not Enough for Kannapolis in 4-3 Loss
August 18, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - After out-hitting the Down East Wood Ducks for the second night in a row, the Cannon Ballers drop Wednesday night's game 4-3, with four players collecting multi-hit games.
After Martin Carrasco (L, 1-5) worked a three-up three-down top of the first frame on the bump, the Cannon Ballers got on the board early using some power from their middle infielder, Samil Polanco. On a 1-0 pitch against John Matthews (W, 3-4), the Dominican Republic native cranked a 403-foot home run to right-center field, giving Carrasco and the Ballers an early lead.
One inning later, Keyber Rodriguez collected his first of two hits on the night with a sharp ground ball through the left side after a six-pitch at-bat. After a walk to Cristian Inoa and a punchout to sit down Angel Aponte, Carrasco allowed a three-run homer to Alejandro Osuna (4) on the first pitch of his at-bat, catapulting the Woodies ahead of the Ballers, 3-1.
The Cannon Ballers threatened in the second and fourth innings thanks to hits from Chase Krogman (3-for-4) and others, but failed to bring in runners in scoring position against Down East's Matthews. The right-handed pitcher from Punxsutawney, PA used six of his nine strikeouts in just the second and fourth innings combined to hold off the fighting Cannon Ballers
However, in the fifth, the Ballers jumped on Matthews. Polanco tripled (3) with one out after a nine-pitch at-bat, setting up a prime opportunity for team-leading hitter Harvin Mendoza. On the first pitch of his at-bat, Mendoza slapped a line-drive single up the middle to score Polanco and cut the lead in half, now 4-2.
After Mendoza's RBI single, Misael Gonzalez squeaked a ball through the right side of the infield, allowing the hot-hitting Krogman to step up to the plate with two ducks on the pond. On the third pitch of his at-bat, the Missouri native collected his third hit of the day on a soft line drive to left field, helping pull Kannapolis within one run.
Still clinging onto a one-run lead, the Woodies turned to Connor Sechler (H, 1) and Eudrys Manon (S, 2) to close the door on Kannapolis, with both bullpen arms collecting four punchouts over the last four innings of action at Atrium Health Ballpark. The Ballers did not record a hit after Krogman's single in the fifth inning.
Hunter Speer received the first call out of the bullpen from manager Guillermo Quiroz, as the Kannapolis righty worked around two walks to leave both runners stranded in the sixth. Garvin Alston pitched two solid innings in relief without allowing a hit, including recording two strikeouts. 2021 post-draft signee Kohl Simas continued his stellar start to his K-Town career, striking out the side in the ninth inning on just 15 pitches.
The Ballers will hand the ball over to RHP Jesus Valles (3-3, 5.57 ERA) for Thursday's showdown with the Down East Wood Ducks at 7:00 p.m. The Woodies have not yet decided on a starting pitcher for tomorrow's game.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...
Low-A East League Stories from August 18, 2021
- 10 Hits Not Enough for Kannapolis in 4-3 Loss - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Mort Totals Career Best 11 Ks and Nnebe Hits Grand Slam in 7-2 Win - Carolina Mudcats
- Pelicans Collect 14 Hits in 7-2 Win over Fayetteville - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Fireflies Swept in Doubleheader at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- Matthews Strikes out Nine in Woodies Win - Down East Wood Ducks
- 'Birds Pitching Stifles FredNats - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Walks Hurt FredNats in 3-1 Loss - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Ernesto Martinez Reinstated from Injured List - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - at Kannapolis - Down East Wood Ducks
- Delmarva Shorebirds Adley Rutschman Bobblehead Giveaway Update - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Upcoming Special Game Times for Pelicans - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Stories
- 10 Hits Not Enough for Kannapolis in 4-3 Loss
- Ballers Out-Hit Woodies in 5-1 Loss
- Cannon Baller Chronicle: Week 13
- Late Runs Drown Cannon Ballers in Series Finale with Red Sox
- Thompson's Stellar Performance and Outburst from Offense Push Ballers Ahead Saturday Night