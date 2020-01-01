Defenseman Hayden Shaw Returns from AHL Manitoba

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Wednesday that defenseman Hayden Shaw has been reassigned to the team by Manitoba.

Shaw, 23, appeared in three games with the Moose during his recent call-up. Shaw has posted nine points (2g, 7a) in 19 meetings with the Icemen this season. Shaw logged an assist in nine regular season games with the Icemen last spring while adding another assist in six postseason appearances. The 5-10, 190-pound blueliner totaled 37 points (10g, 27a) in 137 collegiate contests at North Dakota. Shaw is under an AHL contract with Manitoba this season.

The Icemen are back in action when they travel to Portland to take on the Maine Mariners on Friday beginning at 7:15 p.m.

