Allen Americans Earn a Point as 2019 Comes to a Close

Jared VanWormer of the Allen Americans reacts after a goal against the Idaho Steelheads

Allen, Texas -The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, lost in overtime on Tuesday night by a score of 6-5 to the Idaho Steelheads. Allen heads into 2020 with the most points in the league.

The Allen Americans blew three leads on Tuesday night. Idaho would tie the score with 22 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Anthony Nellis scored his third goal of the night 48 seconds into the extra session to give Idaho the victory.

"Obviously we're all frustrated," said Americans forward Spencer Asuchak. "We had our chances to put them away, but instead we let them back in it. They're a hard-working team that never quits and they made us pay for our mistakes."

Asuchak returned to the Allen lineup on New Years Eve and had two assists. Jared VanWormer continued his solid play with two goals and four shots on net. Olivier Archambault, Jordan Topping and Alex Guptill also scored for the Americans.

Each team had two power play attempts. Idaho was 1 for 2 with the man advantage, while Allen went 0 for 2. The Americans claimed four out of a possible six points in the three-game series against the Steelheads. Allen faces Kansas City on Thursday night at 7:05 pm.

Three Stars:

1. IDH - A. Nellis

2. ALN - J. VanWormer

3. ALN - S. Asuchak

