ECHL Transactions - January 1
January 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 1, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Meirs Moore, D
Indy:
Gordon Defiel, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Delete Ben Myers, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Add Cedric Lacroix, F assigned by Charlotte
Indy:
Add Dan Bakala, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dylan McLaughlin, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Mathew Thompson, F recalled by Rockford
Kansas City:
Delete Mitch Hults, F recalled by Stockton
Utah:
Delete Josh Anderson, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
