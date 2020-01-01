ECHL Transactions - January 1

January 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 1, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Meirs Moore, D

Indy:

Gordon Defiel, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Delete Ben Myers, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Add Cedric Lacroix, F assigned by Charlotte

Indy:

Add Dan Bakala, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dylan McLaughlin, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Mathew Thompson, F recalled by Rockford

Kansas City:

Delete Mitch Hults, F recalled by Stockton

Utah:

Delete Josh Anderson, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

