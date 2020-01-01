Rockford Recalls Thompson and McLaughlin

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have recalled forwards Mathew Thompson and Dylan McLaughlin from the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Previously recalled by the IceHogs on December 6, Thompson appeared in four games with the IceHogs. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound forward has skated in 27 games for the Fuel this season, earning seven goals and seven assists as well as serving as the team's captain. A native of Alliston, Ontario, Thompson has 99 ECHL games under his belt, tallying 30 goals and 40 assists.

McLaughlin, 24, was recalled by Rockford alongside Thompson on December 6 and appeared in six games and registring a -5 rating. Assigned to the Fuel in early November, McLaughlin has played 18 ECHL games, earning 13 goals and 9 assists, putting him in third place among ECHL rookies in points. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward signed a 2-year AHL contract with Rockford on March 13, 2019 after finishing a four-year collegiate career at Canisius College and has appeared in 11 AHL games, earning two assists and a -8 rating.

