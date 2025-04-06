Defenders Rally Late to Sink Showboats, 17-12

April 6, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







Washington, D.C. - Trailing 12-9 late in the fourth quarter, the DC Defenders (2-0) scored eight by way of a TE Ben Bresnahan touchdown reception and a passing score from WR Chris Rowland to seal a 17-12 win over the Memphis Showboats (0-2) Saturday night at Audi Field.

DC's defensive unit picked up where they left off in week one when CB Kiondre Thomas picked off QB E.J. Perry in Memphis' first drive for 19 yards. The interception was Thomas' first in the UFL.

Memphis opened the game's scoring with a 11 play, 65-yard drive that was capped off by a 23-yard field goal from Matt Coghlin to take an early 3-0 lead with 1:04 left in the first quarter.

QB Jordan Ta'amu led DC's offense downfield with a 13-play, 55-yard drive that resulted with a 23-yard field goal from K Matt McCrane to tie the game at three with 5:20 left in the second quarter. Rowland accounted for the biggest play of the drive with a 17-yard reception on a third and seven to continue the drive.

The Defenders were able to take the lead with less than a minute left in the half by way of a seven play, 29-yard drive capped off by a 30-yard field goal from McCrane to give DC a 6-3 lead into halftime.

McCrane continued to answer the call with a 46-yard field goal in DC's opening drive of the second half to extend the lead to 9-6. A key 15-yard catch from RB Abram Smith on third and four highlighted the 10 play, 32-yard drive.

The Showboats countered on the next drive with an eight play, 55-yard drive that was highlighted by a 39-yard catch from WR Jonathan Adams that put Memphis in the red zone at DC's 20-yard line. The Showboats ended the drive with a 33-yard field goal from Coghlin to cut the deficit to 9-6.

After a missed 40-yard field goal from McCrane with less than a minute into the fourth quarter, the Showboats marched on for a six play, 70-yard drive powered by a 26-yard catch from Adams that put them in DC territory. On a first and ten from the 16-yard line, Perry scrambled out of the pocket and rushed it in for a 16-yard score to grab the 12-9 advantage. Memphis attempted a one-point conversion but could not execute.

DC countered on the following drive with a three-yard touchdown grab from TE Ben Bresnahan. The Defenders added some trickery on the two-point conversion when WR Chris Rowland tossed a touchdown pass to WR Cornell Powell in the endzone for a 17-12 lead. Rowland also accounted for the longest gain of the eight play, 76-yard drive on a 45-yard reception.

With eight minutes left in the game, the Showboats trudged down the field and were in position to attempt a field goal to pull within two. DC's special teams unit stood tall with a blocked kick by DT Devonnsha Maxwell to seal the 17-12 victory.

Postgame Notes

WR Ty Scott led the team with five receptions and totaled 59 receiving yards. He's now recorded at least five receptions in his last three games dating back to June 2, 2024.

WR Chris Rowland finished with three receptions for 66 yards and recorded his first career passing touchdown.

LB Momo Sanogo led the Defenders with a career-high seven tackles.

CB Kiondre Thomas' interception was his first in the UFL.

McCrane has now made three or more field goals in a game for the sixth time in his career.

