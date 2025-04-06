Double Take: Antonio Ortiz on Family, Football, and Facing his Twin

April 6, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Antonio Ortiz's football story isn't just about technique, timing, and tenacity-it's about family. The Arlington Renegades' long snapper is preparing for a meaningful milestone this Sunday: facing off against his twin brother in a professional football game for the very first time.

From Humble Beginnings

Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Ortiz grew up in a football household with deep Texas roots. His father, a former tight end and long snapper at the University of Texas at Arlington, passed down the fundamentals to both Antonio and his twin brother. "My dad taught us the basics," Ortiz said. "We didn't want to do it at first-we wanted to be tight ends-but eventually our [high school] team needed a snapper, and we stepped in."

The brothers shared the field throughout high school, playing together in football and basketball. "We were always teammates," Ortiz said. "We've never played against each other-until now."

The Craft of Long Snapping

Long snapping is one of the most specialized and underrated positions in football, but for Ortiz, it's been a pathway to opportunity. After playing at TCU under Gary Patterson, Ortiz attended rookie minicamp with the Chicago Bears and eventually found his way to the Renegades, where he was part of the 2023 championship team.

He credits much of his growth to relentless practice and building chemistry with the specialists around him. "It's all about repetition," he said. "The more snaps you get with your kicker and punter, the better the operation gets. Off the field, being friends helps build that trust too."

As for handling high-pressure situations? Ortiz keeps it simple. "It all comes down to preparation. The more you snap, the more it becomes second nature. You don't think-you just trust your work and let it go."

A Family First

This weekend marks a historic moment for the Ortiz family. Antonio and his twin brother will line up on opposite sidelines for the first time in their lives. "To see him across the field in a professional football setting-it's amazing," Ortiz said. "It's a dream come true and proof of all the work we've put in together over the years."

It's a moment they've spent their entire lives unknowingly preparing for. Countless backyard snaps, late-night workouts, and shared dreams have led to this. "We've never been opponents. Only in backyard basketball or one-on-one stuff," Ortiz added with a laugh. "This will be special."

Snapping Into What's Next

Ortiz is focused on making the most of every snap this season. With the Renegades off to a strong start, he's optimistic about what's ahead-not just for the team but for the league as a whole.

"The UFL gives guys like me a platform. Especially as a specialist, getting game film and staying active in the mix is everything," he said. "And with this group of guys, the energy is great. We meshed well right out the gate."

As for what he'd say to his brother before kickoff? Ortiz smiled. "I love him. He's worked so hard to get where he is. I hope he does great-but mostly because he's punting a lot, meaning we're winning."

