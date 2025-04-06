The Battlehawk Brief: Week 2 2025

301 days. That's how long it's been since we've seen the St. Louis Battlehawks on the field in The Dome at America's Center. Absolutely can't wait to see the face paint and features in "Full Battle Rattle" mode to kick off the home portion of our schedule.

Remember to make your way over to Baer Plaza around 2:15 PM to secure your place along the path for the Battle March as players exit the buses and make their way through the crowd into The Battledome.

Gates open at 4:00 PM and the first 7000 fans will receive a commemorative "Full Battle Rattle" rally towel. Have seen a couple of pics and this is arguably the most impressive rally towel to date.

The one and only Retired Navy Petty Officer, First Class, Generald Wilson will perform the National Anthem before we kick things off at 5:30 PM (FS1).

And be sure to pay attention during halftime for a special introduction.

-An impressive team win last week saw the Battlehawks matching the team record for fewest points allowed, setting both single-game individual and team rushing marks, and recognition for the "Knights of Colombo" as the UFL Offensive Player of the Week.

But a conference matchup against a team you will be facing for the third time in your last four games doesn't allow much time to bask in the satisfaction of last week's victory.

"Kind of humble our team a little bit," shared Anthony Becht on this past week of practice. "Make sure we get off our high horse from last week's win and close the book there, which I think we've done a nice job of doing. Push forward. I'm really excited about the potential of this football team, but ultimately we've got to continue to prove it week in and week out against a very tough opponent in San Antonio."

The Battlehawks will have to prove things without wide receiver Hakeem Butler (hamstring) and linebacker Chris Garrett (knee) this week. Always want to have All-UFL performers on the field, but this is also an opportunity for someone else to step in and show their talents.

"We loaded up this team with a lot of playmakers," said Becht. "We've got two great backs, we've got a great offensive line, and we've got a lot of depth at receiver."

Jarveon Howard and Jacob Saylors entered the weekend ranked first and third in rushing. Jahcour Pearson was tied for the league lead with six receptions and second with 83 receiving yards. Both wide receiver Sam Wiglusz and running back Kevon Latulas will suit up for the first time this season.

The plan at quarterback will remain the same this week-Manny Wilkins will start with Max Duggan ready when needed.

"Every guy on the field-you earn the right to start the next week because of your performance and play," explained Becht. "That's just the way we're operating this year. As long as there's no dysfunction, there's clarity, and Manny continues to prep and do the right things in practice, have his eyes in the right place, he'll continue to be the quarterback that's out there. So, it's very simple. But I will say that Max has a skill set that's dangerous. Every day we compete. The guys have to compete every day in practice because there's always somebody looking over your shoulder whether that's a team coming in or a player. If we have that mentality, then you'll be fine. You don't want to get at peace with where you are, you want to stay on edge. That's kind of how we want our players to operate week in and week out."

-Game captains this week are Austin Faoliu, Steven Gonzalez, Pita Taumoepenu, Jacob Saylors, and Mike Rose. Will repeat the sentiment from last week, can't ask for a better group to lead the team.

-Don't forget, next Sunday's 2PM (ABC) kickoff against the D.C. Defenders is themed "Blue Masquerade". Looking forward to even more creativity than usual for the costumes.

