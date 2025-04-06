Arlington Outpaces Houston 11-9

April 6, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Renegades (2-0) survived a close game that came down to the final minute with an 11-9 decision over Houston (0-2) at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday.

Arlington led the first quarter up 3-0 as K Lucas Havrisik converted a 27-yard field goal during the team's second series. With both offenses going back and forth, the Renegade defense held Houston scoreless in the first stanza.

The Renegades' first series in the second quarter started with two consecutive first-down plays as QB Luis Perez connected with WR Isaiah Winstead. The team gathered 36 yards in the five plays but was unable to get points on the board.

A late offensive push from the Roughnecks in the last minute of the first half landed the visiting team at the 23-yard line after a 23-yard throw and a 4-yard tackle. Houston would kick in a 41-yard field goal to end the first half tied 3-3.

During Arlington's first drive in the third quarter, a 29-yard pass from Perez to TE Sal Canella would mark the team's first third-down conversion in the quarter. During the same play, Canella took a big hit that ended with Houston recovering a forced fumble. Arlington's CB Ajene Harris would avenge the Renegades in the next play, picking off a pass thrown by Houston. The home team would be held scoreless following the interception, only gaining 19 yards in four plays.

In the final moments of the third quarter, the Renegades placed themselves in a good scoring position as a 21-yard pass to WR Winstead and a 17-yard pass to WR JaVonta Payton followed by two 6-yard rushes from RB Hunter kept the ball with Arlington at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Renegades regained the lead 11-3 in the game's final quarter with a 15- yard play, 92-yard drive, which included play from the third quarter. Sitting in a third-and-4 situation, a 12-yard pass to WR Deontay Burnett successfully led to a first down to spark the offense. RB Hunter gained the team six more yards before WR Burnett caught his first touchdown of the 2025 season. Burnett then added two more points as he caught another pass in the end zone during Arlington's two-point conversion attempt.

Houston came back in the game's final two minutes with a first down following a successful fourth-down conversion. The Roughnecks were able to score a touchdown but were stunted by the Renegade defense during a two-point conversion attempt. Electing to keep possession, Houston was shut down once again as Arlington regained possession to clinch the win.

The Renegades (2-0) look to extend their winning streak on the road against the reigning UFL champions Birmingham Stallions (1-1) for a primetime Friday night contest on FOX at 7:00 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Arlington Renegades led in total yards (298-225), pass yards (198-162) and rush yards (100-63).

QB Luis Perez threw 211 passing yards, surpassing his 164 yards from a week ago. He posted a 70-percent completion rate as he connected on 19-of-27 passes.

WR Deontay Burnett posted the game's lone touchdown, which marked his first of the season. Burnett tallied two a season ago.

Burnett also caught a pass during a 2-point conversion attempt on Sunday. He registered two receiving 2-point PATs last season.

WR Isaiah Winstead had a game-leading 73 rushing yards with seven receptions, averaging 10.4 yards per catch.

OLB Donald Payne led both defensive lines with nine total tackles, which included six solo takedowns. He leads the Renegades with 14 total tackles in two games.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.