Three Former 2025 Arlington Renegades Signed to NFL Practice Squads

Published on September 8, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Four players from the 2025 Arlington Renegades roster have officially taken the next step in their professional football journeys, signing with NFL practice squads. Tight end Sal Cannella (Cleveland Browns), offensive lineman Ricky Lee (Jacksonville Jaguars), defensive back and cornerback/return specialist Jayden Price (New Orleans Saints) all earned practice squad spots following impressive performances during NFL training camps.

These signings solidify the Renegades' ongoing reputation as a pipeline for elite talent, providing players with a platform to showcase their skills and earn opportunities at the highest level of the game. Sal Cannella - Cleveland Browns

Cannella was one of the most consistent and dangerous offensive threats in the UFL during the 2025 season. Starting all 10 games for Arlington, he led the team with 44 receptions for 474 yards and one touchdown- earning All-UFL honors in the process. Among league leaders, he ranked sixth in receiving yards and second in receptions, leading all tight ends in both categories.

Over three seasons with the Renegades, Cannella established himself as one of the premier tight ends in spring football. In 2024, he hauled in 53 catches for 496 yards and six touchdowns. In 2023, he played a pivotal role in Arlington's XFL Championship run, recording 42 receptions for 415 yards.

Cannella's strong performances have repeatedly drawn interest from NFL teams. He has previously spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2024), Seattle Seahawks (2023), Green Bay Packers (2022), and Miami Dolphins (2021), participating in training camps. He also had a workout with the Minnesota Vikings and a mini-camp invite from the Chicago Bears.

Before turning pro, Cannella played his college football at Auburn after beginning his career at Scottsdale Community College. He appeared in 37 games with the Tigers, recording 25 catches for 330 yards and five touchdowns. Ricky Lee - Jacksonville Jaguars

Lee anchored the Renegades' offensive line in 2025, starting all 10 games at tackle and helping solidify Arlington's front unit.

Prior to joining the UFL, Lee spent time with the Carolina Panthers after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He made the Panthers' 53-man roster that year, appearing in six games primarily on special teams. In 2024, Lee was released after training camp but continued to gain experience on the practice squads of the Vikings, Browns, and Giants before joining Arlington for the 2025 season.

Lee began his college career at North Carolina Central, starting 23 games at right tackle, before transferring to North Carolina A&T where he started every game over his final two seasons. Jayden Price - New Orleans Saints

Price was a versatile and productive presence in the Renegades' secondary during the 2025 UFL season. He played in all 10 games, posting 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, a half sack, 12 pass breakups (tied for league lead), a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. As Arlington's primary punt returner, he returned 20 punts for 194 yards (9.7 avg).

Price joined the Renegades after being traded from the Birmingham Stallions ahead of the 2025 season. He had previously signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and impressed during preseason play, leading the team with seven tackles in a game against Miami before being released during final cuts.

At North Dakota State, Price was a standout contributor on both defense and special teams. Over 71 career games, he totaled 107 tackles, 17 pass breakups, three interceptions, and five punt return touchdowns.







