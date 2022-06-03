De Aza's Grand Night Leads Ducks Past FerryHawks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 9-5 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Mariel Bautista gave Staten Island a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a leadoff solo home run to left field off Ducks starter Joe Iorio. Dustin Woodcock answered in the third with a two-run homer to right field off FerryHawks starter Matt Solter to put the Ducks in front 2-1. Deven Marrero added an RBI single to center in the fourth to give Long Island a two-run cushion.

It stayed that way until the sixth when Alejandro De Aza launched a two-out grand slam to right-center field, widening the Ducks lead to 7-1. Bautista hit another homer in the seventh to close the gap to 7-2, but Sam Travis laced a two-out, two-run single to left in the eighth to make it a 9-2 lead for the Flock. Staten Island rallied for three runs in the ninth on a solo homer by Ricardo Cespedes, an RBI double by Javier Betancourt and an RBI single by Joseph Monge, but they couldn't pull even.

Iorio (5-0) earned the win, tossing seven innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and four walks with one strikeout. Solter (0-4) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs on 11 hits and two walks in six innings while striking out three.

De Aza led the Flock offensively with three hits, four RBIs, two runs and a walk. Travis added three hits and two RBIs, while Rusney Castillo also chipped in with three hits.

