Deck McGuire Named Pitcher of the Month

GASTONIA, N.C. - Deck McGuire, former starting pitcher of the Gastonia Honey Hunters, has been named Pitcher of the Month by the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. McGuire started the season with the Gastonia Honey Hunters, but had his contract purchased by the Cincinnati Red's organization just last week.

McGuire made the start in six Honey Hunters' games during his time with the club and claimed the win in five appearances, with a 5-0 win loss record. Prior to being picked up by the Reds, McGuire was leading not only the Gastonia pitching staff, but the Atlantic League overall in both wins and strikeouts. He struck out 41 batters in just 37.2 innings pitched.

"Deck has been consistent from the start of the season. It is of no surprise he has been signed back to affiliated ball," says Mauro "Goose" Gozzo, Manager of the Gastonia Honey Hunters. "Not only is Deck a quality pitcher, but even better leader and teammate."

During his baseball career, Deck has made multiple major league appearances with the Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Angels. With the Reds in 2017, McGuire had a 2.63 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 13.2 innings pitched.

The Gastonia Honey Hunters are headed on a 6-game road trip and will be making stops in High Point, NC and Charleston, WV before returning to CaroMont Health Park on Friday, June 10.

