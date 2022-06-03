Atlantic League Names Pitcher, Player of the Month for May

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today named its Player and Pitcher of the Month for May. Gastonia 's Deck McGuire was named the Pitcher of the Month and Lancaster's Kelly Dugan and Lexington's Courtney Hawkins shared the Player of the Month award.

McGuire crafted a 3-0 record with a 1.37 earned run average in four starts for the Gastonia Honey Hunters before his contract was purchased by the Cincinnati Reds on May 23. McGuire threw 26.1 innings and led the Atlantic League in ERA and WHIP (0.72). He posted wins at Southern Maryland on May 10, at Staten Island on May 15 and at home against Charleston on May 21. McGuire fanned at least seven hitters in three of his four starts in the month.

Dugan, a first baseman and DH, hit .333 in 23 contests for the Lancaster Barnstormers, collecting 31 hits, six doubles, nine home runs, 24 RBI and 64 total bases. He posted an on-base percentage of .404 and an OPS of 1.092. Dugan posted four consecutive multi-RBI games between May 18-21, driving in nine runs over four games with three home runs.

Hawkins, an outfielder for the Lexington Legends, posted a .345 batting average in 23 May contests. He collected 29 hits, four doubles, 10 homers and 25 RBI during the month. Hawkins had an on-base percentage of .439, a slugging percentage of .439 and an OPS of 1.189. This marks Hawkins' second Atlantic League Player of the Month award as he was honored in September 2021 as well.

"All three of these players represent the best of the Atlantic League," said League President Rick White. "Deck has used his opportunity in the Atlantic League to earn a contract from a Major League team. Both Kelly and Courtney have been feared hitters in this league for quite some time and will continue to make their mark across baseball."

