Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

May 11, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 l Game # 28

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (20-7) at Lansing Lugnuts (11-17)

RH Bryce Bonnin (0-0, 1.17) vs. RH Steve Emanuels (1-3, 6.65)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the second game of a six-game series. Season Series vs. Lansing: Dayton 1, Lansing 0.

Pitching (Off the) Charts: From April 25 to the present, the Dragons lead all Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in Team Earned Run Average by a wide margin. Dragons pitchers have posted a 1.53 ERA in 12 games during the time frame. No other team is under 2.00. Since April 25, the Dragons also lead the minors in shutout wins (5) and rank second in lowest opponent's batting average (.158).

Sizzling Start: The Dragons current winning percentage of .741 (20-7) ranks second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams), trailing only Aberdeen, the Orioles affiliate in the South Atlantic League (20-6, .769).

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 5, Lansing 4. The Dragons scored three runs in the top of the first inning and held off a Lansing comeback effort to win the series opener. Dayton's Jose Torres opened the game with a home run, becoming the first Dragons to do so since June 26, 2019, when Michael Siani hit a home run to lead off the first inning at West Michigan. Alex McGarry added a two-run homer later in the first inning and Mat Nelson hit a home run in the eighth that proved to provide the margin of victory. Dragons starting pitcher Joe Boyle did not allow a hit over 4.2 innings but was charged with one run (an inherited runner in the fifth), the first run Boyle has allowed this season. Donovan Benoit got the final five outs to earn his fourth save, pitching out of a tough jam upon entering the game in the eighth with the tying run at second and one out.

Last Series vs. Lake County: (5 games) Dragons 3, Lake County 2. The Dragons averaged 3.6 runs per game in the series. They batted .250 with four home runs and a team ERA of 1.42. They committed five errors.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, four and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes.

Dragons Among the League Leaders: Hitters: Alex McGarry leads the league in slugging percentage (.747); he is first in OPS (1.080); tied for first in home runs (9); tied for first in extra base hits (15); and fifth in RBI (21). Pitchers: Joe Boyle is first in ERA (0.42) and OPPS Avg (.046).

Team Notes

The Dragons are 17-4 over their last 21 games after starting the season 3-3. They have lost consecutive games only once this season but have not lost games on two consecutive calendar dates (their back-to-back losses came in a doubleheader). They have won all five series this season.

Dayton is the only team in Minor League Baseball that has not lost a game this season in which they led at any time during the game. The Dragons "Scoring First" record of 16-0 is the best in the minor leagues.

Dayton leads the Midwest League in home runs with 31.

Player Notes

Alex McGarry leads the MWL in slugging percentage (.747) by more than 100 points over the second ranked hitter. He is also first in OPS (1.080). He is tied for first in home runs (9) and extra base hits (15). He has homered in nine of the 21 games he has played in.

Joe Boyle has made five starts covering 21.2 innings and has allowed only one run and only three hits. He leads the MWL in ERA (0.42).

Mat Nelson has hit safely in six straight games, batting .368 (7 for 19) with one home run, two doubles, and three walks.

Garrett Wolforth has hit safely in four straight games, batting .385 (5 for 13). He has a .556 slugging percentage for the year.

J.V. Martinez is batting .421 (8 for 19) over his last six games.

Nick Quintana is batting .348 (8 for 23) over his last eight games with one home run.

Donovan Benoit over his last seven relief appearances: 7.2 IP, 0 R, 4 Sv. (2 H, 4 BB, 11 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, May 12 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 6.75) at Lansing RH Jeff Criswell (1-1, 4.32)

Friday, May 13 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Connor Phillips (1-2, 4.13) at Lansing RH Osvaldo Berrios (1-2, 6.84)

Saturday, May 14 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (no record) at Lansing TBA

Sunday, May 15 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (1-2, 3.71) at Lansing RH Joey Estes (0-2, 4.74)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.