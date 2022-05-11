Pitcher Grant Holman placed on Injured List
May 11, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher Grant Holman placed on Injured List retroactive to May 10
Holman, 21, was Lansing's starting pitcher in the first game of 2022, subsequently distinguishing himself with an immaculate inning at West Michigan on April 14 and six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts vs. Fort Wayne on April 21. Drafted in the sixth round in 2021 from California, Holman has a 3.43 ERA in four games spanning 21 innings, with three walks and 21 strikeouts for the Lugnuts.
