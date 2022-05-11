TinCaps Game Information: May 11 at South Bend

Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-16) @ South Bend Cubs (16-12)

Wednesday, May 11 (7:05 p.m. ET) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Road Game 17 of 66 | Game 29 of 132

LHP Jackson Wolf vs. RHP Jeremiah Espinoza

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Mike Maahs) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost their series opener, 9-7, to South Ben. Fort Wayne saw a 7-2 sixth-inning lead slip away and eventually lost on a 2-run walk-off homer by Matt Mervis in the ninth... Robert Hassell III had 3 hits and 2 stolen bases in the loss.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The Parkview Sports Medicine (PSM) Baseball Classic concludes as Heritage plays Wayne at 4:30, followed by North Miami versus Manchester at 7. This year 22 area high school teams, and 2 college squads, were on the PSMBC schedule for games in April and May.

BY WAY OF THE K: TinCaps pitchers are 2nd in the Midwest League in K/9 (11.47), only trailing the 11.5 of Lake County.

ROAD WARRIORS: Fort Wayne's bats have excelled on the road, leading visitors in the Midwest in AVG (.255), hits (133), doubles (32), HR (19), XBH (53), and SLG (.434).

COREY ROSIER: 2nd in the MWL in BB (24) and runs (24), 3rd in stolen bases (11), 5th in triples (2), and 8th in OBP (.397). He's also 3rd in the league in BB/K (1.2) and has the 6th lowest swinging strike % (8.4).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in hits (40), ranks 2nd in AVG (.364), and TB (60). Ranks 3rd in RBIs (23) and SB (11), 4th in OBP (.418), 5th in OPS (.963), 8th in SLG (.545), and 9th in HR (5) and runs (16). Also has the 5th lowest swinging strike % (7%)... Began season with 20-game on-base streak - has reached in all but 2.

JOSHUA MEARS: 3rd in the MWL in HR (8), 4th in extra-base hits (14), 10th in RBIs (19) and in total bases (49)... 5th among all High-A players in HR... Already has 3 games in which he's hit 2 homers, including April 23 at Lansing. His 2nd shot in that game was measured to have traveled 504 feet. For perspective, since MLB began tracking home run data in 2015, there has been only 1 homer hit further in a big-league game (Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot HR with the Rangers in 2019).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 12 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL.

RIPKEN REYES: 5th the MWL in HBP (4). Has the 4th lowest K% (13%) and 2nd lowest swinging strike % (5%).

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. The latest is Adrián Martínez, who debuted Tuesday as a starting pitcher for the A's against the Tigers in Detroit. Martínez pitched for the TinCaps in 2018 and '19 So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

