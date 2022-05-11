Chiefs Fall to Cedar Rapids in Wednesday Matinee

Peoria, IL - Timely hitting propelled the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 7-1 win over the Peoria Chiefs Wednesday in front of a season-best 7,007 fans on Education Day. With the loss, Peoria dropped their eighth consecutive contest.

Cedar Rapids jumped in front early thanks to a pair of two-out hits. After a triple from Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Seth Gray doubled off the fence in right center to make it 1-0 Kernels.

After Peoria tied the game in the bottom of the second, Chiefs starter Austin Love settled in. The right-hander whiffed four consecutive hitters at one point and finished with nine strikeouts on the afternoon, one off his career-high 10, which he recorded on April 17 against Great Lakes.

In the fifth, Love was lifted with runners at first and second and one out in the inning. Nathanael Heredia entered out of the bullpen to promptly retire Seth Gray, but three straight walks pushed a pair of Kernels runs across to make it 3-1.

From there, the Peoria offense remained cold. For the sixth consecutive contest, the Chiefs offense was held to two runs or less.

In the top of the eighth, Jeferson Morales delivered the big blow. His grand slam pushed the Cedar Rapids lead to 7-1, plenty of insurance for the back end of their bullpen.

The Chiefs will look to right the ship Thursday as they take on the Kernels in game three of their series. Logan Gragg is the probable starter for Peoria. Miller Lite Thirsty Thursday returns with $2 sodas and domestic beers available. Craft beer specials start at $4. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

