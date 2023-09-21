Day Air Ballpark to Host Walk for ALS Association this Weekend

DAYTON, OH - Hundreds of local residents will lace up their shoes on Sunday, September 24 to participate in the annual Walk to Defeat ALS®! The event is the premier fundraiser for The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, generating most of the revenue that provides FREE services to people living with ALS and their families in 55 counties across Ohio.

The public is invited to join people with ALS and their families at the Walk to raise the money for essential local services and to continue to raise the profile of Lou Gehrig's Disease. Team spirit will be widely visible, with participants sporting their own customized team shirts and carrying signs to demonstrate their support, honor loved ones, and remember those who have passed away.

EVENT DETAIILS

DATE: Sunday, September 24

LOCATION: Day Air Ballpark

REGISTRATION & ACTIVITIES BEGIN: 9:30 AM

OPENING REMARKS: 10:45 AM

WALK BEGINS: 11:00 AM

DISTANCE: 1-2 miles - or just sit, visit, and have fun with your family and friends

"The number of people we serve has grown by 40% in the last five years. Generous individuals and businesses help us achieve our goal each year to cover the cost of services," explains Executive Director Marlin Seymour. "We're asking everyone, especially those who have participated in years past and know the needs of families with ALS, to connect and donate to the Walk."

The Chapter holds Walks each year in Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton. Funds raised are used to provide free services not available anywhere else including one-on-one case management by licensed healthcare professionals, loaned medical equipment, education & exchange groups, and financial grants. In addition, the Chapter advocates at state and federal levels on behalf of ALS patients, and supports research to find a cause and cure for ALS. All of these services and activities are provided free of charge to patients and their families and caregivers.

This year's sponsors of the Walks include The HoneyBaked Ham Co., OhioHealth, OSU Wexner Medical Center, Caesar Creek Software, NetJets, Denier, DeVol Design Build Remodel, Faith Financial Advisors, Boyd's Tires & Service, Touching Hearts at Home, and many more.

"We're so grateful to all of our Walk Team Captains, Walk participants and others who donate to help us achieve our goals; their support truly does make a difference for ALS patients," Seymour noted.

