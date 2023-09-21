Day Air Ballpark to Host Walk for American Heart Association

Dayton, Ohio - Day Air Ballpark will host the American Heart Association's Greater Dayton Heart Walk on Saturday, September 23, beginning at 8:30 a.m. A signature event of the American Heart Association, the Heart Walk promotes physical activity and healthy living in an environment that's fun for the whole family. All proceeds will go toward funding research and education involving the reduction of heart disease and stroke. Individuals or teams can register online at heart.org/daytonwalk or by calling (937) 401-4862.

The Walk is specifically designed for children and adults of all ages and abilities. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m., which is also when the gates open at Day Air Ballpark. Opening ceremonies begin at 9:00 a.m. The Heart Walk is scheduled to begin immediately afterwards.

Registration is quick and easy if you visit heart.org/daytonwalk. Once you click "Join Us Today," you can join a team, join as an individual, or start your own team. After you complete registration, you can personalize your site and invite friends and family to participate or sponsor your efforts.

Participants can also download the new Heart Walk Mobile App with many great features.

"The Dayton Heart Walk is one day to celebrate the work that's being done year-round to promote heart health in the Miami Valley," said Audrey Starr, Dayton Executive Director of the American Heart Association. "We know that heart disease is the number one killer in America. Every walker who joins, every dollar raised, means more lives saved. These donations support groundbreaking research, CPR training in our community, and more lifesaving moments for hearts big and small."

The American Heart Association is a leading and relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Since the inception of the Heart Walk, mortality rates from cardiovascular disease and stroke have plummeted by 45 percent. Each walker and each donation has helped to transform health statistics into lives saved. Why? Each time someone laces up their shoes or forms a team to participate in the Heart Walk they are instrumental in innovative breakthroughs. Every donation helps create new technologies such as the artificial heart valve, cholesterol drugs, stents, and the mechanical heart pump which helps extend the life of patients. The Heart Walk is open to the community and all are welcome to participate and change the story of heart disease and stroke in the Miami Valley. The American Heart Association is working to fund big ideas that will pioneer breakthroughs in our understanding and treatment of heart disease and stroke.

