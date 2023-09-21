South Bend Cubs Announce 2024 Season Game Times

South Bend, IN - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the South Bend Cubs have announced home game start times for the 2024 season. For the second straight year, South Bend will begin the campaign on the road against the Quad Cities River Bandits in Davenport, Iowa on Friday, April 5 for a three game series. The Cubs open the 2024 home schedule at Four Winds Field against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday, April 9, at 7:05 PM.

Gates on Opening Night in Downtown South Bend will open at 5:00 PM. As for the entire season, as fans are accustomed to at Four Winds Field, games from Tuesday through Thursday will have doors open one-hour-and-five-minutes prior to first pitch. While Friday through Sunday games have gate times set for two-hours-and-five-minutes before first pitch.

Most start times for games Tuesday through Saturday during the 2024 season will be at 7:05 PM ET, and Sunday games will begin at 2:05 PM ET. This does not include the first four Saturday home games (April 13, April 27, May 11, and May 25) which will begin at 4:05 PM ET and two Sunday games (May 26 and September 1), which are scheduled for 7:05 PM. The lone Monday night game comes the week of Independence Day on July 1 with a 7:05 PM first pitch.

"As our organization makes it extremely clear, we take our fan's input and surveys very seriously," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "Over the last number of years, our fans have enjoyed the early season Saturday 4:05 PM starts, as well as night games on holiday weekends, so we can provide them with more fireworks shows. Whatever we can do to please and satisfy our supporters on an everyday basis through each season, we're going to try and do. April 9, 2024 is going to be another amazing Opening Night in South Bend."

Indeed, more fireworks it will be in 2024. The South Bend Cubs will have 18 scheduled postgame fireworks displays throughout the season including July 2 and 3.

As has become a tradition on Wednesdays in May, South Bend will host two 'Education Day' games on May 8 and May 22. Both games will begin at 11:05 AM ET. While following scheduling guidelines by Major League Baseball, games prior to a late morning or early afternoon start must begin no later than 6:05 PM ET. This includes Tuesday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 21. Mondays continue to be a scheduled off-day for teams in the Midwest League.

Season tickets for the 2024 season are available now. Plans range from full-season seats to 15-game plans. Contact a South Bend Cubs Account Executive by calling (574) 235-9988 or visit Four Winds Field. Additional information can be found. Single game tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale in March. For more information on ticket options and on sale dates, subscribe to the South Bend Cubs Newsletter.

Additional promotions and giveaways will be announced throughout the off-season. All game times and promotions are subject to change.

