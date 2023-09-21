Chiefs Announce Game Times, Rest of 2024 Schedule

Peoria, IL- Minor League Baseball and the Peoria Chiefs announced game times and the remainder of Peoria's 2024 schedule on Thursday.

New in 2024, the Chiefs will feature later start times for weekend home games. All Friday and Saturday home games will begin at 7:05 p.m. Most home weeknight contests will remain at 6:35 p.m., while some contests will start at 6:05 p.m. to accommodate upcoming day games. Additionally, Sunday afternoon games have been pushed back one hour and will start at 2:05 p.m.

The popular Education Day games and Splash Day games will return in 2024. Dozer Park will host six weekday afternoon games next season, beginning on April 10.

With the 2024 home opponents already announced, MiLB released the entirety of the Chiefs schedule Thursday by announcing all 66 road dates as well. Peoria opens the season on Friday, April 5 at Wisconsin.

After a three-game set in Wisconsin, the Chiefs kick off the home schedule on Tuesday, April 9 against Beloit. The home slate is highlighted by a July 4 matchup against the rival South Bend Cubs. First pitch of the Independence Day game is set for 6:05 p.m. All told, the Chiefs will host South Bend nine times this season. Peoria will also play 12 home games against MWL West Division rivals Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids. For the second consecutive season, the Chiefs will wrap up the regular season at home as they host Lake County September 3-8.

For the entire 2024 Chiefs schedule, fans can visit milb.com/peoria/schedule.

Season tickets for the 2024 campaign are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Dozer Park box office at (309) 680-4000. Single-game tickets will be available next March.

Promotions and theme nights for the entire 2024 home slate will be announced at a later date.

