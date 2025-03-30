Sports stats



NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

Dawson Theede Hero HL vs. GA

March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
It was a 4-Goal, 1-Assist day for Dawson Theede, but it wasn't enough as the Thunderbirds fall to the Swarm 13-12 in Overtime.

THEEDE HIGHLIGHTS

