Dawson Theede Hero HL vs. GA

March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







It was a 4-Goal, 1-Assist day for Dawson Theede, but it wasn't enough as the Thunderbirds fall to the Swarm 13-12 in Overtime.

THEEDE HIGHLIGHTS

