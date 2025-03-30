Dawson Theede Hero HL vs. GA
March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
It was a 4-Goal, 1-Assist day for Dawson Theede, but it wasn't enough as the Thunderbirds fall to the Swarm 13-12 in Overtime.
THEEDE HIGHLIGHTS
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 30, 2025
- Thunderbirds Fall to Swarm in Overtime - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Knighthawks Outlast Seals in Final Seconds for Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Knighthawks
- Colorado Falls to 8-7 Via 17-12 Final in Saskatchewan - Colorado Mammoth
- Shanks and Keenan Pop off in Rush Home Win - Saskatchewan Rush
- Bandits Lose Second Consecutive One-Goal Game, Fall 13-12 to Warriors - Buffalo Bandits
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.