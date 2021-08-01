Davis Dazzles in Spokane's 4-0 Shutout

SPOKANE, Wash. - After four wild, high scoring games to start the series, Spokane got a magnificent pitching debut from Noah Davis and shut out the Vancouver Canadians, 4-0, on Grand Slam Weekend presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers and KXLY 4 News Now.

Noah Davis was brilliant in his Spokane Indians debut. In his first start since being traded from the Cincinnati Reds' organization, Davis tossed 6.1 scoreless innings, while allowing just three hits and giving the bullpen a much needed rest.

Isaac Collins continues to tear the cover off the ball. He finished 3-for-4 with a run scored and is now 14-for-20 in the series.

Hunter Stovall returned to the lineup and recorded two more hits. He finished the month of July batting .354.

Saturday was the first time both teams scored fewer than eight runs in a game at Avista Stadium since July 2nd, a stretch spanning 12-straight games. It's Spokane's third shutout of the season and first since June 10th, also against Vancouver.

Aaron Schunk broke an 0-for-35 skid against the Canadians with an RBI triple to give Spokane their first run in the fifth inning.

Vancouver did not get a single runner into scoring position the entire game.

It was a pitcher's duel heading into the fifth inning before Vancouver made the first big mistake. Paxton Schultz walked the leadoff hitter Niko Decolati, who came around to score five pitches later on Aaron Schunk's RBI triple. Schunk scored on a sacrifice fly and those two runs were plenty enough for Spokane's pitching staff.

The Everett AquaSox held on for a 5-4 victory over the Eugene Emeralds, after the Ems added a run and threatened to tie in the 9th.

The Tri-City Dust Devils and Hillsboro Hops went to extra innings, with Tri-City taking an 8-7 victory in 10 innings.

