Indians Blank Canadians Saturday Night

SPOKANE, WA - The Vancouver Canadians were shutout 4-0 at the hands of the Spokane Indians (Rockies) Saturday night at Avista Stadium.

Paxton Schultz (L, 3-4) took the tough-luck loss after he was outdueled by Spokane starter Noah Davis, who made his Rockies organization debut after coming over in a trade for big leaguer Mychal Givens earlier this week. Schultz went six innings, allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, walked two and K'd four to post his team-high fifth quality start of 2021.

Spokane broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the fifth thanks to a walk, an RBI triple and a sacrifice fly to go up 2-0. They added single runs in the sixth and seventh to put them ahead 4-0.

After averaging 9 runs and 14 hits a night in the first four games of the series, Vancouver mustered just four singles - including two by Luis De Los Santos - and were shutout for the fourth time this year.

With the loss, the C's drop the series to Spokane and lose their third consecutive series. They haven't won a six-game set since mid-June when they were last at Avista Stadium. They finished the month of July with a season-worst 8-19 record.

Nick Fraze will climb the slope for the Canadians tomorrow night looking to salvage the series finale. He'll be opposed by Mitch Kilkenny. Coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, and first pitch is scheduled for 5:09 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

