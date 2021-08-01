All Smiles as Hops Take Series against Tri-City

On Sunday afternoon, the Hillsboro Hops defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-1, earning a series win four games to three. Brandon Pfaadt (3-4) was masterful over seven shutout innings. Spencer Brickhouse broke a scoreless tie with a solo blast (9) in the bottom of the fourth and the Hops didn't look back.

The Dust Devils countered with Robinson Pina who matched Pfaadt pitch for pitch outside of allowing the homer to Brickhouse. However, the one run would be all Pfaadt would need. The right hander finished after seven scoreless innings, recording seven strikeouts while only allowing two hits.

Tri-City elected to go to the bullpen in the seventh despite a two-hit nine-strikeout gem by Pina. Replacing Pina was Zach Linginfelter who the Hops' tagged for two runs out of the pen on July 30. Linginfelter ran into trouble right off the bat. Brickhouse led off with a single for his second hit of the game. Blaze Alexander and Tristin English followed with singles of their own to load the bases with nobody out. Danny Oriente drew a walk to extend the Hops' lead to 2-0. With one out and the bases still loaded, Hillsboro caught a break when first baseman Kenyon Yovan booted a ground ball by Leodany Perez . The Hops added two runs on the play.

Hops' manager Vince Harrison turned to Nick Snyder in the top of the eighth who put down the Dust Devils down in order. In the ninth, Yovan provided a little redemption with a solo shot to left center field. That would be all for the Dust Devils though as Justin Lewis closed the door and secured the series win..

Hillsboro (35-42) will begin a series against their in-town neighbor Vancouver Canadians on August 3 at 7:05. Due to border restrictions, the Canadians have played all their 2021 home games at Ron Tonkin Field. The Hops will serve as the road team in the series. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com with the pregame coverage beginning at 6:50.

