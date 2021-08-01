Marlowe and 'Sox Bust Slump, 5-4

EVERETT, Wash. - Cade Marlowe drove in four of the five AquaSox runs scored, leading the Everett AquaSox (50-26) to a 5-4 victory over the Eugene Emeralds (44-33).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Marlowe crushed a home run in the bottom of the third, driving in the first two runs of the game. Joseph Rosa led off the next inning with a solo home run, extending the Frogs' lead to 3-0. Eugene tied the game in the top of the fifth with home runs from Franklin Labour and Ismael Munguia, but Marlowe put the 'Sox back in the lead in the bottom of the inning with his second two-run homer of the game.

A groundout in the top of the ninth drove in Eugene's fourth run. RHP Nolan Hoffman recovered, recording the final out with a called third strike to solidify the Frogs' 5-4 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, Reid Morgan started, pitching six complete innings with nine strikeouts in his first AquaSox victory this season. Nate Fisher pitched 1.1 innings with two strikeouts and Hoffman closed the game, striking out two batters. At the plate, Marlowe went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs. Rosa was 1-for-3 with one home run and Kennie Taylor went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox conclude their seven-game series against the Eugene Emeralds on Sunday, August 1 at 4:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive AquaSox socks, presented by Althea's Footwear Solutions. Plus, every Sunday home game is postgame Kids Run the Bases. Meet by the first base gate 10 minutes after the game ends; Kids Club Members go first! Kids cannot go on the field until all players have exited. Click here to purchase tickets. If you can't make the game, tune in from home with Pat Dillon.

