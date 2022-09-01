David Nippard Signs in Macon

September 1, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, Ga - Nick Niedert 's third signing for 2022-23 is forward David Nippard.

Nippard joins the Macon Mayhem after playing last season with the Birmingham Bulls where he recorded 10 goals and 13 assists over the course of 52 games

"When coach Nick Neidert contacted me with an opportunity to play in Macon, it was a no-brainer," said Nippard. "The culture, fans, and organization have a winning history, and I'm excited to be a part of bringing that back to Macon. It was always hard playing on the road against the mayhem fans; however, I can't wait to put on the jersey and now play for them...The league is in for a surprise this season!"

The Macon Mayhem open the 2022-23 season at home in Macon Coliseum against the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, October 21. More information can be found at maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.