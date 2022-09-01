2020-21 SPHL Champion Garrett Milan Returns

(Pensacola, FL) - 2020-21 SPHL Champion and previous captain, Garrett Milan, has agreed to terms with the Ice Flyers for the 2022-23 season.

"He's played a lot of good hockey for us, been a captain, and won a championship," said head coach Rod Aldoff. "We're here to win another championship and he can lead the way with his locker room presence and continue to be an elite player in the league. I look forward to getting him back in an Ice Flyers uniform."

Milan has played 158 games with the Ice Flyers, making the SPHL playoffs three times, and winning the championship in the 2020-21 season. During the 2017-18 season, Milan led the league in assists (51) and was named to the SPHL Second All-Star team in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons. In total, Milan has found the back of the net 51 times and contributed 112 assists in an Ice Flyers uniform.

"I am so excited to be signing back with Pensacola," explained Milan. "Since day one the organization has treated me with the utmost respect. Every time we begin a season the goal is to win a championship and as competitive as I am I saw how close they were last season. Coming back to not only a winning culture but a fan base that has treated me so great on and off the ice makes me extremely grateful for the opportunity. I'm excited to get the year started and help lead this team in bringing back another championship to the beach. I can't wait to see everyone again."

2020-21 SPHL Champion Garrett Milan Returns (Pensacola, FL) - 2020-21 SPHL Champion and previous captain, Garrett Milan, has agreed to terms with the Ice Flyers for the 2022-23 season. "He's played a lot of good hockey for us, been a captain, and won a championship," said head coach Rod Aldoff. "We're here to win another championship and he can lead the way with his locker room presence and continue to be an elite player in the league. I look forward to getting him back in an Ice Flyers uniform." Milan has played 158 games with the Ice Flyers, making the SPHL playoffs three times, and winning the championship in the 2020-21 season. During the 2017-18 season, Milan led the league in assists (51) and was named to the SPHL Second All-Star team in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons. In total, Milan has found the back of the net 51 times and contributed 112 assists in an Ice Flyers uniform. "I am so excited to be signing back with Pensacola," explained Milan. "Since day one the organization has treated me with the utmost respect. Every time we begin a season the goal is to win a championship and as competitive as I am I saw how close they were last season. Coming back to not only a winning culture but a fan base that has treated me so great on and off the ice makes me extremely grateful for the opportunity. I'm excited to get the year started and help lead this team in bringing back another championship to the beach. I can't wait to see everyone again."

