Evansville Thunderbolts Sign Brendan Harrogate to Roster

September 1, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release









Evansville ThunderBolts center Brendan Harrogate

Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts, of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League), announced today the signing of newcomer Brendan Harrogate for the 2022-2023 season.

Harrogate will begin his American pro career in Evansville, gaining experience in the junior, college and foreign ranks. The 24-year-old, 6' 1" Center from Chatham, Ontario last played in Germany for the ESC Kempten Sharks. He spent his college career playing for the University of Western Ontario. In the juniors, he spent time with the Mississauga Steelheads and Oshawa Generals.

According to head coach and director of hockey operations, Jeff Bes, "Spending last season in Europe we are happy to add Brendan to our team. Brendan has the ability to create offense and be an explosive addition to our team. We look forward to seeing him in our new uniforms in October."

Harrogate tells us, "I'm really looking forward to the upcoming season. Having spent last season in Europe, I am excited to be back playing in North America. I am looking to be a big contributor with Evansville on and off the ice and can't wait to get things started."

