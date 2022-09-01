Goaltender Bernard Returning to Roanoke for Training Camp

September 1, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Sammy Bernard

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Sammy Bernard(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that Sammy Bernard has signed a training camp agreement with the organization.

Bernard was claimed off of waivers by the Dawgs on March 3 last season, and became a major contributor during Roanoke's journey to the SPHL President's Cup Final. The six-foot-five goalie played in 13 SPHL games this season between Roanoke, Quad City, and Knoxville, notching a 7-2-0 record with a 2.44 goals against average and a .921 save percentage. In the President's Cup Playoffs, Bernard was 3-2-1 for Roanoke, including back-to-back wins over top-seeded Knoxville in which he allowed just two total goals.

Previously, the Lafayette, Colorado native had played nine SPHL games in the 2018-2019 season for Pensacola, and spent the 2019-2020 season in Poland with Naprzod Janow.

Players Signed to Training Camp as of September 1, 2022:

Sammy Bernard

Austyn Roudebush

Bryce Martin

Jarrad Vroman

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. online and at the box office.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.